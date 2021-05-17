TANK, Metro Offering Free Fares to Bike Riders on Friday

Local bus systems including TANK are offering free rides to those who have a bike with them on Friday.

TANK, Metro, and the Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) are all recognizing National Bike to Work Day, and any rider who loads a bike on the bus's racks will have a free fare.

The bus systems' vehicles are all equipped with front-loading secure bike racks, each of which accommodate two bikes.

Bikes are not permitted on board buses unless they are foldable and can fit under a seat.

Metro and TANK have been recognized by Queen City Bike’s “Bike Friendly Destinations” awards since 2011 for providing advocacy and infrastructure improvements to support bicycling for employees and riders.

More information on how to bike and ride, as well as a video explaining how to use the bus bike racks, can be found on Metro’s website here and on TANK’s website here.

-Staff report