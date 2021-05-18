53 Graduate from Enzweiler Building Institute

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) graduated 53 students at the end of April.

Logan Horn, of Wilder, and Dillon Brue, of Independence, were honored as Outstanding Citizens for the 2020-21 school year for their servant attitude and enthusiasm for the building industry.

Both are 2021 graduates of the Plumbing Program at EBI.

“Due to COVID, we have had to wait a whole year to honor our 2020 graduates,” said Director of Professional Development Dr. Vicki Berling. “But we are no less proud of you than we are of our 2021 graduates. The skilled trades are in good hands as all of you continue your careers in the building industry.”

Graduates

Electric Program

Matt Brennan, Union

Reece Bricking, Florence,

Terry Emerson, Burlington

Anthony Erb, Aurora, In.

Sam Hoppius, Burlington

Jacob Arlinghaus, Ft. Mitchell

Paul Gerbus, Covington

Edgardo Hernandez, Hebron

Evan Hicks, Erlanger

Gregory Koo, Burlington

Adam Morrison, Cincinnati

Blake Schawe, Covington

Brenton Schultz, Alexandria

Kevin Turner, Taylor Mill

Alec Wolfert, Burlington

Dylan Wright, Cincinnati

Heating, Venting and Air Conditioning Program

Drew Highhouse, Crescent Springs

Samuel Knauf, Ft. Mitchell

David Lewis, Union

Kyle Rash, Crittenden

Steven Rash, Independence

Brandon Wiseman, Villa Hills

Plumbing Program

Andrew Browne, Loveland, Oh.

Ashley Brown, Sparta

Brandon Leigh, Harrison, Oh.

Carpentry Program

Andrew Thaler, Ft. Thomas

Brandon Lewis, Covington

EBI Electric Program

Matthew Bell, Villa Hills

Luis E. Barajas, Erlanger

Trent Morris, Burlington

Jack Crawford, Edgewood

Beagan Warner, Crittenden

James Losey, Taylor Mill

Noah Becker, Taylor Mill

Anthony J. Bradle, Hamilton, Oh.

Dan Johnson, Park Hills

Cliff Moore, Cincinnati

Marcos A. Del Villar, Florence

Daniel Hamilton, Newport

EBI Heating, Venting and Air Conditioning Program

Audrey White, Sanders

Connor Rust, Highland Heights

Bryce Henderson, Cynthiana

Jeffrey Cook, Dillsboro, In.

Connor Pohlgeers, Ft. Wright

Logan Tester, Alexandria

Abdallah Sawadeh, Fairfield, Oh.

Evan Ruter, Cincinnati

Axcel Simpson, Ft. Wright

Welding Program

William Blake Sipsy, Glencoe

Nick Askren, Edgewood

Brian Tobergte, Hebron

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-22 school year, which begins on Tuesday, September 7. For more information, contact Vicki Berling at 859.640.4294 or [email protected].

-Staff report

Photo: Logan Horn, of Wilder, and Dillon Brue, of Independence, were honored as Outstanding Citizens for the 2020-21 school year for their servant attitude and enthusiasm for the building industry (provided)