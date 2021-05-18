53 Graduate from Enzweiler Building Institute
The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) graduated 53 students at the end of April.
Logan Horn, of Wilder, and Dillon Brue, of Independence, were honored as Outstanding Citizens for the 2020-21 school year for their servant attitude and enthusiasm for the building industry.
Both are 2021 graduates of the Plumbing Program at EBI.
“Due to COVID, we have had to wait a whole year to honor our 2020 graduates,” said Director of Professional Development Dr. Vicki Berling. “But we are no less proud of you than we are of our 2021 graduates. The skilled trades are in good hands as all of you continue your careers in the building industry.”
Graduates
Electric Program
Matt Brennan, Union
Reece Bricking, Florence,
Terry Emerson, Burlington
Anthony Erb, Aurora, In.
Sam Hoppius, Burlington
Jacob Arlinghaus, Ft. Mitchell
Paul Gerbus, Covington
Edgardo Hernandez, Hebron
Evan Hicks, Erlanger
Gregory Koo, Burlington
Adam Morrison, Cincinnati
Blake Schawe, Covington
Brenton Schultz, Alexandria
Kevin Turner, Taylor Mill
Alec Wolfert, Burlington
Dylan Wright, Cincinnati
Heating, Venting and Air Conditioning Program
Drew Highhouse, Crescent Springs
Samuel Knauf, Ft. Mitchell
David Lewis, Union
Kyle Rash, Crittenden
Steven Rash, Independence
Brandon Wiseman, Villa Hills
Plumbing Program
Andrew Browne, Loveland, Oh.
Ashley Brown, Sparta
Brandon Leigh, Harrison, Oh.
Carpentry Program
Andrew Thaler, Ft. Thomas
Brandon Lewis, Covington
EBI Electric Program
Matthew Bell, Villa Hills
Luis E. Barajas, Erlanger
Trent Morris, Burlington
Jack Crawford, Edgewood
Beagan Warner, Crittenden
James Losey, Taylor Mill
Noah Becker, Taylor Mill
Anthony J. Bradle, Hamilton, Oh.
Dan Johnson, Park Hills
Cliff Moore, Cincinnati
Marcos A. Del Villar, Florence
Daniel Hamilton, Newport
EBI Heating, Venting and Air Conditioning Program
Audrey White, Sanders
Connor Rust, Highland Heights
Bryce Henderson, Cynthiana
Jeffrey Cook, Dillsboro, In.
Connor Pohlgeers, Ft. Wright
Logan Tester, Alexandria
Abdallah Sawadeh, Fairfield, Oh.
Evan Ruter, Cincinnati
Axcel Simpson, Ft. Wright
Welding Program
William Blake Sipsy, Glencoe
Nick Askren, Edgewood
Brian Tobergte, Hebron
Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-22 school year, which begins on Tuesday, September 7. For more information, contact Vicki Berling at 859.640.4294 or [email protected].
-Staff report
Photo: Logan Horn, of Wilder, and Dillon Brue, of Independence, were honored as Outstanding Citizens for the 2020-21 school year for their servant attitude and enthusiasm for the building industry (provided)