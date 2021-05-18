Bridge Party Moves for Two More Weeks as Purple People Remains Closed

The weekly Party on the Purple series won't be on the Purple for at least the next two weeks.

The Purple People Bridge (the Newport Southbank Bridge) in Newport remains closed a week after a large stone fell from the northern pier into the Ohio River.

The pedestrian span over the Ohio River between Newport and Cincinnati was inspected by two structural engineering firms and the Newport Southbank Bridge Co., which owns and programs the bridge, is awaiting the firms' reports which are due next week.

The weekly party series will take place at Festival Park, the Newport riverfront area between the Purple People and Taylor-Southgate bridges, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 26.

Last week's event was also moved to Festival Park due to the bridge's closure.

-Staff report