Edgewood Council Asked to Take Stand Against Abortion

Correction: An earlier version of this story identified Mike Thelen as Councilman Rob Thelen's brother. They are cousins. The story has been updated. RCN regrets the error.

Edgewood city council welcomed the public back to its in-person meetings for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted such proceedings.

One resident who spoke to council, Mike Thelen, asked the city to ban abortions officially.

Thelen referenced a recent vote in Lubbock, Texas, where voters approved a declaration of that city being "a sanctuary for the unborn". The measure was adopted with 62% of the vote and follows the city council's "rejection of the proposal last year over concerns that it would be unenforceable and tie the city up in costly litigation," CBS News reported.

"Let's do this," Mike Thelen said. "If you don't want to do it, we'll do it another way."

Rob Thelen, a member of Edgewood city council and cousin of Mike Thelen, explained that he saw his brother's request as being one for a symbolic gesture against abortion.

Mike Thelen noted the heavy Catholic presence on the city council and said that they should take a stand.

Councilman Dale Henson said that there are no abortion clinics in Northern Kentucky and only one in Cincinnati.

Mike Thelen said that he would follow up on the issue at the next city council meeting.

In other business, council adopted an amendment to its interlocal agreement with Planning & Development Services of Kenton Co. (PDS) addressing a change in fee structure. City Administrator Brian Dehner estimated that the city's costs would likely increase to between $15,000 and $18,000 from the current $7,000 to $8,000 for code enforcement work.

Council also voted to apply for a Land and Water Conservation grant. Dehner said that the city hopes to put a rubber coating on its walking path at Freedom Park, and update its exercise stations. The cost is estimated to be around $150,000, and the grant would cover 80 percent of that if awarded. The city would handle the remaining 20 percent.

The city will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Freedom Park that will include the Boy Scouts in a flag ceremony.

The city is planning to host Independence Day events on July 3 with a run, a parade, and fireworks.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor