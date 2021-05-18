Hotel Covington Ranks 13th on TripAdvisor's Top 25

Hotel Covington landed at number thirteen on TripAdvisor's 2021 Traveler's Choice Awards.

The rankings are based on travelers' experiences submitted to the online booking site.

Hotel Covington received "excellent" ratings from 462 of 532 reviewers.

“Travel in 2020 looked different, to say the least,” said Guy van Rooyen, president and CEO of Salyers Group, which operates the Covington hotel on Madison Avenue. “Throughout the pandemic, it was our mission to uphold the tailored experience our guests love as well as keeping them safe. We are honored to be recognized alongside so many other fantastic properties.”

Hotel Covington opened in 2016 in the former Coppin's department store at Madison Avenue and Sixth Street, a building that was used as Covington City Hall prior to be sold for development of the hotel.

It houses 114 guest rooms, a restaurant, and a private courtyard.

-Staff report

Photo provided