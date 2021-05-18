Ludlow Moves Forward with Utility Relief; Updates on Major Projects

Ludlow city council unanimously approved an authorization for Mayor Josh Boone to sign a community development block grant of $200,000 aimed at giving relief to Ludlow's citizens who are behind on their utility bills during its meeting last Thursday.

Boone said that the money will be a great help to residents that need it after a year of dealing with the pandemic.

Boone also announced the return of the Memorial Day Parade this year.

The city also unveiled new banners that will be hung throughout the city, and announced that the train overpass near the city building has been painted to match the city's new branding.

During his report, City Administrator and Police Chief Scott Smith said that residents will notice that the city's branding will be more consistent. Smith also gave updates on 38 Elm Street, the open field across Route 8 from the city building; Riverfront Commons, the Northern Kentucky walking/biking path; and addressing potholes on Adela Avenue.

"38 Elm is complicated project because of a sewer line that runs right in the middle of it," Smith said. "I've been speaking with urban developers about what can go into that location, but they're all losing interest because they don't want to sit around and wait for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to issue an easement for the property."

Smith expressed frustration with KYTC, citing recent work done around Ludlow with no communication with the city on when that work is scheduled, how long it will take, or how disruptive it will be to traffic. He added that he believes his office is at the cusp of getting Adela Avenue the attention it needs, and seemed eager to fix the potholes on that street.

In regards to Riverfront Commons, Smith said that his office is looking to alter the plan for the walkway to go more south and take walkers into the city's business district. This would address an issue of private landowners along the river saying that they would not allow the path to go through their property, and would make wayfaring signage easier to install and maintain.

"We do want to be connected to the other cities and we do want this walkway," he said. "But we don't want to put money into a project that doesn't make sense."

Smith's proposed alterations would require the city to assess its current sidewalks - ensuring they are 10 feet wide to remain consistent with the path being installed elsewhere. Smith said that he didn't foresee that to be an issue, as he believed most of the sidewalks in question were 8 feet wide already, and could be easily modified.

The last item on the meeting's agenda was an appeal to the Urban Design and Review Board from Matt Brock, who owns the historic building at 243 Elm Street. Brock's proposal of replacing eleven historic wood windows with vinyl windows on the Davies side of his building was denied by the UDRB because the board estimated the property to be one of the city's ten most historical building.

The UDRB claims that the building is one of the first brick structures built in Ludlow, and that the wooden windows contributed to its historic value. Brock, who wants to use the building as an office for his real estate business, said that repairing the wood windows would be too expensive, would take too much time, and would negatively impact his budget that he hoped to rehab the rest of the building with.

Council granted Brock his appeal with Councilwoman Julie Terry Navarre being the only no vote.

-Connor Wall, associate editor