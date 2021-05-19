Breakfast on the Bridge Returns to Newport as Part of Bike Month

National Bike to Work Day will be celebrated Friday near the Purple People Bridge in Newport.

Breakfast on the Bridge is being held on May 21 from 7 to 9 a.m. for the twelfth year, presented as part of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Bike Month.

Though the Purple People Bridge remains closed to traffic due to falling rock and an ongoing evaluation of the structure, festivities will be head at the approach of the bridge, just east of Newport on the Levee.

Bicyclists can ride the Metro and TANK buses for free if they bring their bike on the bus on May 21.

Tri-State Trails presents the event.

