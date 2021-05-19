Kroger to Drop Mask Requirement for Fully Vaccinated Customers, Most Workers

Kroger is dropping its mask requirements for customers if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as for most workers who have been fully vaccinated, the Cincinnati-based grocery giant announced.

The new rule goes into effect Thursday, May 20.

Citing recent updates on masks from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the company said that it has listened to workers and customers to guide the new policy.

"Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction," the company said in a news release. "If there is a state or local mandate, we will adhere to that requirement and its timeline."

Those workers who have not been vaccinated will be required to wear a mask.

Workers in pharmacies and clinic locations will still be required to wear a mask, per the CDC guidelines for those settings.

Customers who have not been vaccinated are requested to remain masked.

"And we will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask," the company said. "We will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities as well as offer associates a $100 one-time payment for receiving the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine."

