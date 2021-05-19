Mom Arrested After Child Possibly Consumes THC, Was Present During Sex Acts

A Florence woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of child abuse and sexual abuse.

Jessica R. Ahlbrand, 22, deputies said, was the target of an investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Wednesday that Ahlbrand was allegedly observed in a video chat with her boyfriend who was already behind bars at the Boone County Detention Center. In the May 10 chat, deputies said, Ahlbrand said that she could not find her "snacks" and it was insinuated that the couple's 18-month old child had consumed the "snacks" which, deputies said that they believe, contained THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, or marijuana.

Then, deputies allege, Ahlbrand displayed images of the child in which the child appeared to be under the influence and incoherent.

Ahlbrand and her boyfriend were observed laughing at these images, deputies said.

From the same video chat, deputies said, Ahlbrand was observed walking into the child's bedroom and performing sex acts on herself in the presence of the child.

Then, on May 15, during another video chat with the incarcerated boyfriend, who was not identified, deputies allege that Ahlbrand again performed sex acts on herself in the presence of the child.

Ahlbrand was charged with count of first degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age, and second degree criminal abuse of a victim under 12.

She is being held on $250,000 bond at the Boone Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services took custody of the child.

-Staff report

Photo provided