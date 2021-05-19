NKY Restoration Weekend Returns for 10th Year in Virtual Format

NKY Restoration Weekend returns for its tenth year in a virtual format Friday through Sunday, May 21-23.

Expert live speakers will present on issues related to restoring and preserving properties.

Attendees can sign up to win a free course on wood window restoration or two books by keynote presenter Scott Sidler of the Craftsman Blog.

Friday features a happy hour with a New Riff Bourbon tasting with kits available for $13 at New Riff (24 Distillery Way, Newport).

That day also includes a keynote presentation exploring Bourbon Archeology: Unearthing Spirited Histories.

Saturday and Sunday, attendees learn the best practices from experienced preservation craftspeople.

Other sessions will be about historic tax credits, house styles in Northern Kentucky, and how to research an historic home and the people that lived there.

Visit the website to register at www.nkyrestoration.com.

