Two NKY Principals Selected for Executive Training Course

Two Northern Kentucky principals have been selected to begin a year-long executive leadership training course typically reserved for the nation's top CEOs, according to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Southgate School principal Julie Rubemeyer and Ryle High School Principal Matthew Shafer were chosen in March to participate in the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals by an advisory board made up of business leaders and school superintendents.

The local pair are among 36 principals selected to begin attending classes this summer at the Truist Leadership Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina, in partnership with the Kentucky Chamber Foundation.

The Truist Leadership Institute has customized a program to meet the specific leadership development needs of school administrators. Principals will also attend follow-up sessions in the fall and early next year in Kentucky.

“I am very excited to be selected for this prestigious program. I am looking forward to increasing my leadership capacity to help lead the entire Ryle community,” Shafer said.

"In my experience, the most demanding aspect of being a principal is providing leadership to the many stakeholders within the school and community. I look forward to improving my leadership skills and learning new strategies to increase my effectiveness as a principal,” Rubemeyer said.

Elementary, middle and high school principals from across Kentucky representing both public and private schools applied for the institute, which is supported by donations from businesses across the state. So far, more than $3 million has been spent on over 400 principals from 95 Kentucky counties since the program began in 2011.

“The business community takes great pride in supporting the Leadership Institute for School Principals,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “Employers recognize the value of effective leadership in the private sector, and the same is true for schools. As the foundation for our future workforce, we think it is important to give our Kentucky schools every opportunity for success.”

