Beacon Named Medical Director of Florence Y'alls

Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine will serve as medical director for the Florence Y'alls Frontier League baseball team through a five-year partnership announced by the two organizations on Thursday.

Dr. Glen McClung, who practices sports medicine care and orthopedic surgery, will serve as the team medical director.

The Y'alls open their season on May 27 in Florence.

"We are excited to have Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine as our official and only healthcare provider for the upcoming season,” said Florence Y’alls President, CEO and Managing Partner David DelBello. “Dr. McClung is going to work directly with the players to make sure they are healthy and to make sure they get what they need."

“If they players aren’t healthy, they aren’t playing,” DelBello said. “So, we need the best behind them, making sure they are up to par and playing at their highest peak of performance. And Beacon is the best.”

"Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is very excited to be the new medical providers of the Florence Y’alls and we are looking forward to working with the team during the 2021 season,” McClung said. “We already take care of the Cincinnati Reds, so this is a tremendous opportunity for us, especially because our physicians are sports-medicine trained."

In addition to the Reds and Y'alls, Beacon has professional athletic partnerships with three of the Reds minor league affiliates - the Louisville Bats, Dayton Dragons and Daytona Tortugas - as well as more than 20 high school athletic partnerships and nearly 30 recreational athletic partnerships with area club teams, youth teams and leagues.

Dr. McClung specializes in sports medicine and treatment of elbow, hip, knee and shoulder injuries, including fractures. In addition, Beacon's entire roster of more than 40 orthopaedic and sports medicine specialists will be available to the Y'alls.

"We have a whole array of physicians who can treat knees, shoulders, spines, hands, feet and ankles,” McClung said.

In addition to Dr. McClung attending games, Beacon will provide two trainers to the Y’alls, one who will work with the players and another staffing a first aid station in the stands for the fans.

“At every game, we will have a physician, two trainers on the field and in the stands and all the equipment needed for the players and the fans," Dr. McClung said.

"Beacon is going to be all over the team, all over the ballpark and we are excited to have them,” DelBello said. “This is going to be a fantastic long-term partnership between Beacon and the Y’alls. Beacon is a leader in orthopaedics and sports medicine, and we believe we are leaders in minor league baseball. It is going to be a fruitful and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Beacon operates an office in Erlanger and will soon be announcing two more Northern Kentucky offices.

“We have taken care of patients and athletes in Northern Kentucky for several years," McClung said. “Our offices in Northern Kentucky make it much more accessible for our patients as opposed to driving to Cincinnati. We are adding more physicians, more offices and we plan on continuing to grow throughout the Northern Kentucky market."

