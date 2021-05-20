Gateway Graduates 1,300, Including 30 Local High Schoolers Who Earned Associate's

Gateway Community & Technical College conferred more than 1,900 credentials upon more than 1,300 graduates, as well as 84 general equivalency diplomas (GED) at its drive-through commencement ceremony on May 13 at the school's Boone campus.

There were 140 graduates who participated in the program.

The event included 30 local high school students who earned associate's degrees while still in high school through dual credit programs.

During the drive thru celebration, graduates were able to exit their vehicle, receive their credential cover, shake hands with and get a professional photograph taken with the college president. Guests were able to watch from their vehicle, like a drive-in movie.

“While I wish we could’ve celebrated our graduates with a traditional commencement ceremony, our faculty and staff were able to give our graduates a unique experience they won’t forget,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president/CEO. “Congratulations class of 2021 - your accomplishments during this time are nothing short of amazing. We are proud of you and your success.”

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the local community college. In its two decades, Gateway has conferred nearly 24,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates to more than 12,800 graduates.

The local high school students who earned associate's degrees are:

Adrienne Aitken, Dixie Heights



Gabrielle Alsip, Ignite Institute/Ryle



Trenton Anspach, Cooper



Omar Assd, Boone Co



Ty Burcham, Conner



Sarah Carson, Cooper



Chaynie Cottrell, Ignite/Simon Kenton



Arista Craddock, Cooper



Bryn Daley, Ignite/Scott



Nicholas Dickman, Ignite/Scott



Riley Edwards, Ignite/Dixie



Stephen Fannin, Boone Co.



Parker Fields, Boone Co.



Dori Gregory, Cooper



Alexandria Hayes, Ignite/Simon Kenton



Sara Henry, Conner



Maren Howorka, Cooper



Darielle Kontcho, Ignite/Dixie Heights



Mackenzie Kresser, Cooper



Kayleigh Lamping, Conner



Mikayla Mann, Ryle



Caden McDowell, Ryle



Elena Studer, Cooper



Nicholas Vanover, Boone Co.



Maliah Ware, Ignite/Dixie Heights



Alexandria Waugh, Conner



Cole Waymeyer, Boone Co.



Dalton Wilson, Cooper



Izabelle Wilson, Cooper



Charles Zimmer, Dixie Heights

