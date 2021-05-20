Gateway Graduates 1,300, Including 30 Local High Schoolers Who Earned Associate's
Gateway Community & Technical College conferred more than 1,900 credentials upon more than 1,300 graduates, as well as 84 general equivalency diplomas (GED) at its drive-through commencement ceremony on May 13 at the school's Boone campus.
There were 140 graduates who participated in the program.
The event included 30 local high school students who earned associate's degrees while still in high school through dual credit programs.
During the drive thru celebration, graduates were able to exit their vehicle, receive their credential cover, shake hands with and get a professional photograph taken with the college president. Guests were able to watch from their vehicle, like a drive-in movie.
“While I wish we could’ve celebrated our graduates with a traditional commencement ceremony, our faculty and staff were able to give our graduates a unique experience they won’t forget,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president/CEO. “Congratulations class of 2021 - your accomplishments during this time are nothing short of amazing. We are proud of you and your success.”
2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the local community college. In its two decades, Gateway has conferred nearly 24,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates to more than 12,800 graduates.
The local high school students who earned associate's degrees are:
Adrienne Aitken, Dixie Heights
Gabrielle Alsip, Ignite Institute/Ryle
Trenton Anspach, Cooper
Omar Assd, Boone Co
Ty Burcham, Conner
Sarah Carson, Cooper
Chaynie Cottrell, Ignite/Simon Kenton
Arista Craddock, Cooper
Bryn Daley, Ignite/Scott
Nicholas Dickman, Ignite/Scott
Riley Edwards, Ignite/Dixie
Stephen Fannin, Boone Co.
Parker Fields, Boone Co.
Dori Gregory, Cooper
Alexandria Hayes, Ignite/Simon Kenton
Sara Henry, Conner
Maren Howorka, Cooper
Darielle Kontcho, Ignite/Dixie Heights
Mackenzie Kresser, Cooper
Kayleigh Lamping, Conner
Mikayla Mann, Ryle
Caden McDowell, Ryle
Elena Studer, Cooper
Nicholas Vanover, Boone Co.
Maliah Ware, Ignite/Dixie Heights
Alexandria Waugh, Conner
Cole Waymeyer, Boone Co.
Dalton Wilson, Cooper
Izabelle Wilson, Cooper
Charles Zimmer, Dixie Heights
-Staff report
