Gateway Graduates 1,300, Including 30 Local High Schoolers Who Earned Associate's

Thu, 05/20/2021 - 17:54 RCN Newsdesk
Gateway Community & Technical College conferred more than 1,900 credentials upon more than 1,300 graduates, as well as 84 general equivalency diplomas (GED) at its drive-through commencement ceremony on May 13 at the school's Boone campus.

There were 140 graduates who participated in the program.

The event included 30 local high school students who earned associate's degrees while still in high school through dual credit programs. 

During the drive thru celebration, graduates were able to exit their vehicle, receive their credential cover, shake hands with and get a professional photograph taken with the college president. Guests were able to watch from their vehicle, like a drive-in movie.

“While I wish we could’ve celebrated our graduates with a traditional commencement ceremony, our faculty and staff were able to give our graduates a unique experience they won’t forget,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president/CEO.  “Congratulations class of 2021 - your accomplishments during this time are nothing short of amazing. We are proud of you and your success.”

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the local community college. In its two decades, Gateway has conferred nearly 24,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates to more than 12,800 graduates.

The local high school students who earned associate's degrees are:

Adrienne Aitken, Dixie Heights

Gabrielle Alsip, Ignite Institute/Ryle

Trenton Anspach, Cooper

Omar Assd, Boone Co

Ty Burcham, Conner

Sarah Carson, Cooper

Chaynie Cottrell, Ignite/Simon Kenton

Arista Craddock, Cooper

Bryn Daley, Ignite/Scott

Nicholas Dickman, Ignite/Scott

Riley Edwards, Ignite/Dixie

Stephen Fannin, Boone Co.

Parker Fields, Boone Co.

Dori Gregory, Cooper

Alexandria Hayes, Ignite/Simon Kenton

Sara Henry, Conner

Maren Howorka, Cooper

Darielle Kontcho, Ignite/Dixie Heights

Mackenzie Kresser, Cooper

Kayleigh Lamping, Conner

Mikayla Mann, Ryle

Caden McDowell, Ryle

Elena Studer, Cooper

Nicholas Vanover, Boone Co.

Maliah Ware, Ignite/Dixie Heights

Alexandria Waugh, Conner

Cole Waymeyer, Boone Co.

Dalton Wilson, Cooper

Izabelle Wilson, Cooper

Charles Zimmer, Dixie Heights

-Staff report

Photo provided

RCN Click Here to Subscribe Today!
