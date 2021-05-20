Schroder Won't Seek Reelection for State Senate Seat

State Senator Wil Schroder announced Wednesday that he will not be a candidate for reelection in 2022.

The Wilder Republican was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018. His district encompasses Campbell, Pendleton, and Bracken counties.

“Almost eight years ago, Marci and I began the journey of asking the citizens of Bracken, Campbell, and Pendleton counties to give me an opportunity to represent them in the Kentucky Senate. Since that time, I have been blessed with their support and the honor of representing them in Frankfort. Serving as State Senator has been an honor of a lifetime and an experience that I will always cherish," Schroder said in a statement.

He said that he hopes that the timing of his announcement allows other potential candidates the time needed to think about running for the 24th district seat.

"When I decided to run for office in 2013, my goal was to improve the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the District," Schroder said. "In the past seven years, we’ve done this. Today, the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a better place to live, work, and raise a family."

He said that he would finish his term in the senate where he is chair of the economic development committee.

"I look forward to improving Kentucky’s business and workforce environment, especially in light of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"Beginning in 2023, I look forward to continued engagement outside of the Senate on the issues I feel passionate about and to spending more time with my family. Marci and I will always remain active and engaged members in our community."

“Senator Schroder is a valued member of the Senate Republican majority," State Senator Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown), Republican majority floor leader, said in a statement. "We will miss his devotion to conservative principles, strong work ethic and leadership skills as Chairman of two of our most important committees. We understand his desire to spend more time with his young family and focus on his professional career, and wish him all the best. He still has over a year and a half remaining on his term, and we look forward to him continuing to play a major role in moving Kentucky forward.”

“I truly could not be prouder of Senator Schroder for his years of work and dedication to the citizens of Bracken, Campbell, and Pendleton counties and all of Kentucky," said Campbell County Republican Party Chair Sarah Cameron. "He has so much talent, but most importantly, he has an unmatched level of integrity that naturally garnered statewide respect. We will have deep shoes to fill, and I am hopeful that our next state senator will be as wonderful as Wil! The Campbell County Republican Party looks forward to supporting Senator Schroder through the next legislative session and to supporting a conservative candidate in November 2022.”

-Staff report