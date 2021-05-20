Welcome House Breaks Ground on New Homeless Services Center

The Welcome House broke ground on its $6.4 million, 20,000-sq. ft. Homeless Services Center in Covington on Thursday morning. The project, located at the corner of Greenup and Twelfth Street/MLK Blvd., is expected to open next year.

The center aims to further Welcome House's mission of transitioning individuals out of homelessness and into dignified sustained housing.

Before the groundbreaking, Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine emceed remarks from Pastor James Duncan from the Lord's Gym, Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann, and Welcome House board of directors member Dr. Travis Taylor.

"Today we break ground on hope," Amrine said. "This center shows what our community is capable of."

The new center will consolidate services offered at eight different locations under one roof, doubles Welcome House's service capacity, and features a fully ADA-compliant design, a kitchen, an upgraded security system, and modern energy-efficient technology. The addition will also allow Welcome House to better serve the elderly and transitional-age youth, the agency said.

The increased capacity offered by the facility will be needed as Northern Kentucky addresses an increase in homeless. Since 2017, Welcome House has seen an increase of 143% in clients served, the agency said. In 2020 alone, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the total homeless clients served by Welcome House increased by 31%; individuals served rose by 30%.

"Welcome House knows that people need to be met where they are, wherever they are," Meyer said. "We've tried to make it easier for them to do their work and implore other cities in the region to do their part."

During his remarks, Judge Knochelmann said that he sees the compassion, dignity, legacy, and people that make Welcome House a vital asset to Kenton County.

"From day one, all you heard from Welcome House was the dignity they approached each person with," Knochelmann said. "People make this happen, people make this work."

Before conducting the groundbreaking, Amrine broke into tears as she thanked her staff saying that she couldn't solely take credit for the Welcome House's success because she couldn't do it without them.

"I love people, I love helping people," she said. "I'm just very grateful to be here."

Written by Connor Wall, associate editor

Photo: from left to right: Pastor James Duncan, Dr. Travis Taylor, Danielle Amrine, Mayor Joe Meyer, Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann