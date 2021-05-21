DHL Raises Starting Pay, Seeks 250 Workers at CVG Site

DHL Express announced Friday that it is increasing its hourly wages for current employees by 13%.

Starting pay for the company's CVG Airport operations now ranges from $17 to $21, a news release said, depending on shifts and benefits.

DHL is hiring 250 positions at its Americas Hub at CVG. The company said that "the workforce needs are due to the dramatic rise in shipment volumes over the past several months."

In addition to the wage increase, other employee benefits at the CVG hub include tuition reimbursement, paid vacation and holidays, two raises per year, health benefits, and a variety of flexible work schedules, the company said.

An open house is scheduled for potential applicants on Wednesday, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DHL Recruitment Center (777 Comair Blvd., Erlanger).

The positions may require the ability to sort, load and unload materials. Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds on a consistent basis and 70 pounds at times.

Applicants should bring their driver’s license or government-issued State ID, their social security card, and either their birth certificate or U.S. passport.

