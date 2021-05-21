Livability Northern Kentucky's Second Edition Released

The second edition of Livability Northern Kentucky was released Friday by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The publication is a primary quality-of-life marketing program for talent attraction, the organization said.

This edition includes a digital magazine, a print magazine, and exposure on Livability.com, a national website with information about more than 15,000 of America’s best places to live and visit.

The goal is to promote a favorable business climate, attraction, and other amenities to encourage investment and relocation.

Targeted print and global digital distribution aims to reach entrepreneurs, site selectors, corporate executives and other talented individuals and families attracted to our quality of life, the chamber said.

It can be read at Livability Northern Kentucky.

-Staff report