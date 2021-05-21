NKY Business Impact Award Winners Announced

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its 2021 Business Impact Awards, recognizing companies that provided exceptional leadership, inspired their workforces, and lifted up their communities.

The Business Impact Awards were announced via Facebook Live on Wednesday and Thursday and celebrated the region’s top businesses – small and large, new and long-standing – that positively impacted Northern Kentucky through their innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

“These companies have persevered during a year unlike any other and we are honored to celebrate them for their wonderful work in our region with Business Impact Awards,” said Brent Cooper, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “We are lucky to have countless outstanding businesses in this region. Our winners this year represent a diverse set of industries and are the cream of the crop. This year, these companies positively impacted their communities, valued culture in the workplace and pushed the entire NKY business community to be better."

The 2021 Business Impact Award winners are:

Small Business (1-10 employees) Award – Red Hawk Technologies

Medium Business (11-50 employees) Award – AquiSense Technologies

Large Business (50+ employees) Award – Turner Construction

Community Champions (For-Profit) – Celanese Corporation

Community Champions (Non-Profit) – BAWAC, Inc.

Heritage Award – Redwood School & Rehabilitation Center

Start-Up Award – ASMI

Innovation Award – TiER1 Performance

Cool Place to Work – Hub + Weber Architects

Growth Award – Best Sanitizers, Gute Medical, Holistic Veterinary Care, Motus Freight, Sitetology

“There are so many great companies doing incredible work in Northern Kentucky, and we are proud at Huntington to officially congratulate the 2021 Business Impact Award winners,” said Katrina Ward, senior vice president, Huntington National Bank, and chair of the 2021 Business Impact Awards. “These companies have made this community and their employees a priority and we are grateful for their positive impact. Huntington is committed to providing support and assistance to businesses large and small, and look forward to continuing to partner with organizations like the ones honored this week.”

-Staff report