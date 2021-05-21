Wynn Steps Down as Newport Football Coach

Newport High School head football coach Joseph Wynn has resigned, the school announced Friday.

Wynn led the program for three seasons, compiling an overall record of 18-13, including a 1-3 in the postseason.

He was credited with building the program from fewer than 25 players to the three consecutive competitive seasons.

No reason for his departure was provided.

Wynn was hired in 2018, taking over for Matthew Schmitz who resigned after his second arrest. He had spend nine seasons as an assistant coach at Holmes and Campbell Co.

The Northern Kentucky University graduate was also to teach at Newport's New Pathways alternative school program.

The school is actively looking for a replacement.

"Newport will return a large senior class for a 2A school," said Newport High School Athletic Director Alan Haire II. "Football participation has also grown over the past three years and the team is expected to field a roster of over 40 players. We are excited for the students in this program and can't wait to start the season."

Those interested in coaching Newport's varsity football team can contact AD Haire at 859-292-3023 or [email protected] kyschools.us .

-Staff report

Photo: Newport huddles during game against Bellevue last year (RCN file)