Chamber Honors Departing Fort Thomas Superintendent

The departing superintendent of Fort Thomas Independent Schools was honored by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce with its NKY Community Award.

Dr. Karen Cheser is retiring from the district at the end of June and will become superintendent of the Durango School District in Colorado.

The Chamber recognized Cheser for her role "in bringing innovation and focus to future workforce inNorthern Kentucky through projects such as the NKY MakerSpace, Ignite Institute, Launch at 20 Grand, LEGO League Robotics, and the NKY Entrepreneurship Council."

Cheser has been superintendent in Fort Thomas, a top-performing district in the state, since 2017.

She served as co-chair of the Northern Kentucky Education Council’s College and Career Readiness Coalition for ten years and led pillar two of GROW NKY, driving regional college and career readiness collaboration for the collective on behalf of the NKY Cooperative for Education services. Additionally, Dr. Cheser is a member of the Northern Kentucky Chamber’s executive committee.

NKY Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Cooper recently presented Cheser with the Community Award and she was recognized at the latest Eggs ‘N Issues event last Tuesday.

“For over 30 years Dr. Karen Cheser has given back to her students and her community, and we are sad to see her retire, but excited she will stay in education,” Cooper said. “She has been relentless and focused on setting our future leaders up for success. Her guidance on GROW NKY and various committees has helped to vastly improve our region.”

-Staff report

Photo provided