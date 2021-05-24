Local Real Estate Prices Continue to Rise, Days on Market Drop

Home sales continue to be brisk in our region, the Northern Kentucky Association of Realtors, which released numbers from April on Friday.

Last month, 581 residential properties sold compared to 517 sold in the same month the year before, an increase of 12.38%.

Average sale prices increased even more, from $217,712 a year ago to $257,306 last month, a jump of 18.18%.

The number of days that a residential property is on the market as active until it goes pending also dropped from 31 to 20.

