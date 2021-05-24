New Animal Hospital Opens in Crescent Springs

A new animal hospital opened in Crescent Springs earlier this month with a celebratory ribbon cutting.

Kentucky Paws Animal Hospital is located at 2446 Anderson Road (Store #6).

Members of the Crescent Springs city government joined in the opening celebration, including Mayor Justin Hartfiel, and council members Deborah Noe, Patrick Hackett, and Carol McGowan.

Veterinarian Whitney Dettmer grew up in Villa Hills and married her high school sweetheart Edward. Dettmer graduated from the University of Louisville with a dual bachelor’s degree and then went on to receive her doctorate from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.

-Staff report

Photo provided