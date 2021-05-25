Banta Recognized by Humane Society for Animal-Related Legislation

State Representative Kim Banta was recognized by the Humane Society of the United States with the 2021 Humane Legislator Award for her work on animal protection issues in Frankfort.

The Ft. Mitchell Republican was the lead sponsor of House Bill 100 during the 2021 Kentucky legislative session which would have established a new “cost of care” law in Kentucky, allowing law enforcement and animal control agencies to petition a court to require that the owner of an animal lawfully seized as part of an animal cruelty case pay the ongoing costs of the animal’s care until the case is resolved.

The bill was introduced in the 2021 session but did not proceed.

“Cities and counties deserve to have legislation that protects them from veterinary, boarding and other costs when hoarding situations or other animal cruelty and neglect occurs,” said Banta. “Thank you to the HSUS for this honor.”

“We are so grateful to Rep. Banta for her leadership on this issue,” said Todd Blevins, Kentucky State Director for the HSUS. “HB 100 would relieve cities and counties of much of the financial burden of caring for animals who have been mistreated by their owners and allow them to get back to providing other services to the community. With Rep. Banta’s leadership, we are confident HB 100 and other animal protection bills will become law in future sessions.”

In addition to serving as the lead sponsor of HB 100, Banta also co-sponsored House Bill 26, which would have provided additional protections for animals in domestic violence situations, and House Bill 57, which would have upgraded the state’s animal torture law and was subsequently named Ethan’s Law after Kentucky Humane Society resident Ethan.

Neither of those bills proceeded past their introductions, either.

-Staff report