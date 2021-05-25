COVID-19: Ky. Now at 2 Million People Receiving Vaccine

Kentucky has now seen more than 2 million people receive at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Andy Beshear reported.

The official number released Tuesday is 2,006,742 people having received at least one dose of a vaccine in the state.

“When you look at this, it is just a miracle,” said Beshear. “Fifteen months after the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but we have 2 million people vaccinated. It’s really exciting.”

Locally, Boone County is showing the strongest vaccination of its population, with about half, 49.95%, having received at least one dose. The county ranks fifth out of 120 statewide in percentage of population vaccinated.

Campbell Co. is not far behind with 49.25% of its population vaccinated.

Kenton Co., Northern Kentucky's most populous, is currently at 46.96%.

The numbers are lower in Grant and Pendleton counties, which are at 34.12% and 32.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the state added 580 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 89 in four Northern Kentucky counties. There were no new cases in Pendleton, but there were 35 in Kenton, 27 in Boone, 14 in Grant, and 13 in Campbell.

A 57-year old Kenton Co. woman was among the four reported dead on Tuesday.

The state's current positivity rate is 2.52%.

There are currently 353 people hospitalized including 108 in intensive care units and 49 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 2,006,742

New cases today: 580

Positivity rate: 2.52%