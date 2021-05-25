Dayton Schools to Allow Students to Come Back for Supplemental Year

The Dayton board of education voted to allow students to return to school for an additional year if the students choose to do so.

The Kentucky General Assembly adopted legislation known as the Supplemental School Year Program (SSYP) to allow such measures following the impact on schools and athletics and other extracurriculars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This emergency legislation allows any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses the student already has taken, according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

Students had until May 1 to submit a request to their local school board. The board had to make a decision by June 1.

Four students in Dayton have applied for a redo on the year.

The students are only able to take the same courses/subjects as they did in the current year. There is also not an option for a student to return to take more advanced courses; for example, a junior returning to school could not then take senior-level classes or Advanced Placement or dual credit if they had not the year before.

The district, as directed by the state, must open up the option to all students.

Superintendent Jay Brewer told the board that having students complete their four-year high school career in five years goes against the positive graduation rate for the school, because nationally they haven't taken that special extra year into consideration.

Traditionally there is a four-year graduation rate and a five-year graduation rate, and Brewer said that there is speculation that the state will exempt any district that participated in the extra year program from being penalized for a higher five-year rate, but that isn't in writing yet.

In other business, the board honored eighth grader Connor Morgan who placed third in state competition for his Natural History Day project. He is in the school's gifted and talented program, and was introduced by teacher Ed Long.

Morgan's project centered around censorship in music. He picked out three musicians as examples of that censorship, and at the contest provided visual aids and slides. The three musicians he chose were Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, John Denver, and Frank Zappa.

A $3,000 stipend was approved by the board for any district employee who earns a doctorate degree.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo: Eighth grade student Connor Morgan told the board about his National History Program for which he won third in state competition (RCN)