Florence Apartment Fire Caused by Cooking, Left $900,000+ in Damages

A large fire at a Florence apartment community was determined to be accidental and related to cooking, and caused losses in excess of $900,000.

That is according to the results of an investigation by the Florence Fire Department and private insurance investigators released this week.

The fire broke out at Champions Club Apartments on the 6700 block of Parkland Place on April 28, injuring eight people, including some seriously.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

In releasing its report, the Florence Fire Department said that it wanted to remind the community that cooking fires are the top cause of home fires and home injuries.

-Staff report