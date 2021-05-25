Gold Star Reopens Saturday in Crittenden After Remodel

This article has been corrected to note that the location reopens on Saturday and has not yet reopened.

The Gold Star location in Crittenden is reopening on Saturday, May 29 after a remodel.

The new redesign mirrors that of other locations across the Cincinnati region with a new kitchen layout and new seating.

The store operates off Kentucky State Route 491 at 355 Violet Road.

Gold Star Crittenden is owned by franchisee Rami Nwaisser of GSC Crittenden, Inc. Nwaisser opened the restaurant in 2011 and is happy to bring a new look and menu to the Crittenden community.

“As we prepare to open our doors to our neighbors and community, I can say with confidence that they will love our new environment and menu,” he said. “I’m looking forward to sharing these beautiful updates with our loyal customers and their families, as well as all the new customers who haven’t yet had a chance to see us.”

Gold Star Crittenden will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

-Staff report

Photos provided