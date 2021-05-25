Kenton Co. Boys & Girls Club to Reveal Renovation by Aaron's

The Kenton Co. Boys & Girls Club is undergoing $20,000 worth of upgrades courtesy of Aaron's, a national furniture, appliance, and electronics store, which has a years-long partnership with the national Boys & Girls Club organization.

The work at the Covington club, located at 30 West 26th St., was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Aaron's workers delivered and installed furniture, TVs, gaming systems, and more.

The local kids and teens who use the space have not seen the club since it was closed for renovation.

It will be revealed to them on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kenton Co. club is the 45th renovated by Aaron's, which has locations in Newport and Erlanger.

The club is hoping to boost membership and provide teens with a safe and healthy environment to thrive in the community.

-Staff report

Photos provided