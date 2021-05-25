New Ludlow Principal Meets Board, Former Principal Outlines Plans for Elevated Role

The Ludlow board of education met with its new principal of Mary A. Goetz Elementary and learned about plans from that school's former principal who has been elevated to a new position.

Tonya Brummer was formally introduced to the board on Thursday. She was announced as the new principal earlier this month.

Brummer will return to Ludlow where she began her teaching career from 2000 to 2009. She is currently assistant principal at Beechwood Elementary in Ft. Mitchell and assumes her new duties in Ludlow in July.

"As principal of Mary A. Goetz Elementary School, my mission will be to partner with the entire school community to grow the creative minds and academic achievements of our students and staff to their full potential, while sustaining present levels of success," said Brummer. "I am excited to be part of the community."

Brummer replaces Jason Steffen who will now serve as director of teaching and learning for the district, a new position created to concentrate on helping students catch up academically after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steffen unveiled his plans for the role last week.

He envisions positions of interventionist instructor, parent communication advocate, and student content interventionist, and would like to see an incentive offered to teachers who participate in a student mentoring program and those who participate in the after-school program known as Shine.

The mentoring program would involve checking on students' progress in school, their mental states, and to find where they may be having problems. Parents would also be checked in with.

The idea would be to keep a mentor's student group limited to five or six.

Steffen said he that will continue to refine the plan and after he formally assumes his new job he will post the plan online.

In other business, the board voted 4-1 against participating in the new option provided though legislation adopted by the General Assembly to allow a student to return to school for an additional year due to the impact of the pandemic.

Superintendent Michael Borchers explained that only one student in Ludlow applied to return for an additional year, motivated by sports reasons.

The superintendent said that Ludlow was mostly able last fall to hold classes in person four days a week, and then after Christmas, in person five days a week.

Most sports teams, he said, played all their scheduled games.

Borchers also expressed concerns that a student could repeat the year only as far as the sports season lasts, and then walk away, and there would be nothing that the district could do.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor