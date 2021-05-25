Newport Mural Committee Seeks New Members

The committee working on historical murals on Newport's flood wall is looking for new members.

The Newport Mural Committee is leading the work on the wall at Dave Cowens Drive that is to feature artwork celebration the city's history.

Southbank Partners, the City of Newport, NKU Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, and the Newport History Museum @ The Southgate Street School are collaborating on the long-term mural project as part of the city's 225th anniversary.

The Dave Cowens Drive floodwall mural project connects to Riverfront Commons, an 11.5-milewalking/hiking/biking connecting Northern Kentucky's river cities that is being developed by Southbank Partners.

"The goal of this project is to connect the community through publicly informed mural designs that celebrate Newport’s history," said Newport Assistant City Manager Larisa Sims." This project aims to lengthen the spectrum of arts and cultural heritage offerings available to the general public, as the openly visible murals will act as a timeline, connecting the past, present, and future."

Anyone interested in assisting in the creation and selection of these murals, please fill out the online interest form here before June 4.

The group will be limited in size, a news release said.

-Staff report