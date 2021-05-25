NKU Student-Athletes Post 3.42 GPA for Spring Semester

Northern Kentucky University student-athletes posted a cumulative 3.42 grade-point average (GPA) on a 4-point scale for the spring semester, the Norse Athletics Department announced.

“Our student-athletes continue to impress us all in so many ways,” said Athletic Director Ken Bothof. “Not only did they navigate the hurdles imposed by the COVID-19 Pandemic this season with grace, but they also experienced tremendous success in both the classroom and in competition. It is truly inspiring to watch them excel in the face of adversity and continue achieving academically at such a high level.”

The university's athletes have now posted 20 consecutive semesters with an average GPA of at least 3.0, 14 straight at or above 3.2, and 8 in a row with at least a 3.37 GPA.

Seven programs registered GPAs of at least 3.50, led by women’s tennis at 3.75. Volleyball (3.63), women’s track & field (3.62), women’s soccer (3.60), women’s cross country (3.52), women’s basketball (3.52), and softball (3.50) also reached the mark.

Men’s tennis registered a 3.48, highest among the men’s programs.

A total of 24 Norse student-athletes posted a perfect 4.0 GPA and another 80 scored Dean’s List recognition with marks between 3.6-3.99.

Five Norse were honored during Northern Kentucky University’s yearly academic awards and commencement. Felipe Hidalgo (men’s tennis) was not only named the Outstanding Undergraduate Student in Global Supply Chain Management, but also received the President’s Award. Faith Howard of the softball program earned the University Service Award. Men’s tennis was also represented by Nick Elleman, who served as the College of Informatics commencement speaker and earned recognition as the Outstanding BIS Senior. Women’s basketball’s Kailey Coffey picked up the ACS Analytical Chemistry Award, and volleyball’s Kaelin Gentile received the Academic Excellence in Psychological Science Award.

“The academic success we continue to see each and every semester is a testament to the character of our student-athletes, commitment of our coaches to recruiting the best athletically and academically prepared individuals, and to our academic advisors who go above and beyond to assist them,” said Debbie Kirch, associate athletics director for compliance and student-services. “I’d like to thank Alyssa Matthews, Nia Dowdy and Michael Lockard for their commitment to the betterment of our student-athletes.”

-Staff report