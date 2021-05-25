Park Hills to Seek Grant Funds for Amsterdam Rd. Project

Park Hills city council gathered for a special meeting in which members agreed to apply for grant funds to support the Amsterdam Road reconstruction project.

The project area of Amsterdam between Sleepy Hollow Road and Trolley Park is estimated to cost around $2 million, city officials said.

If the city is awarded a grant from the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI), the city would pay for 20 percent of that while the grant, funded through federal dollars facilitated by OKI, would cover the rest.

Mayor Kathy Zembrodt had asked Kenton Co. Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann for assistance and she reported that she was told that there was funding still available through OKI, though the deadline to apply is approaching on June 4.

Zembrodt said that such funds would cover water, sewer, sidewalks, curbs, and more on the project.

The county would also perform much of the work and be reimbursed through the grant.

Councilman Joe Shields suggested that the city start saving for its share now, since it could be north of $400,000.

Zembrodt said that the city is expecting to receive $500,000 in the next disbursement of federal coronavirus relief aid, which could be spent on infrastructure.

The work would likely take place in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In other business, council granted permission to Our Lady of Lourdes Church to hold a procession around Trolley Park on June 6 at 1 p.m.

