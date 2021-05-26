Campbell Co. Judge Thomas Won't Seek Reelection

Campbell Co. District Court Judge Karen Thomas announced Wednesday that she will not be a candidate for reelection.

Thomas was first appointed to the bench in 1996, becoming the county's first woman judge.

"For the past 25 years, I have had the privilege of serving the people of Campbell County and the Kentucky Court of Justice," Thomas said in a statement. "During my tenure as judge, Campbell County has served as a pilot site for a number of programs, many of which were then implemented statewide, and I feel fortunate to have been involved with many of these programs that now provide help to Kentuckians."

Thomas said that she would continue to serve the community.

"I am not sure what the future holds for me but no matter where life takes me, I will always be grateful for the support, confidence, and trust of the people of Campbell County, and continue to do whatever I can to make it a better place to live and work," she said.

-Staff report