Covington Seeks Pool Workers 15 and Older for Summer Season

The City of Covington is looking to hire workers for its upcoming pool season.

Jobs are available to those 15 and older.

Two hiring events will happen Friday, and any prospective applicant can show up to get an interview for positions that include pool attendant, lifeguard, and assistant manager.

The open interview sessions organized by SwimSafe Pool Management take place:

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Randolph Pool at 226 E. Eighth St.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Goebel Pool at 737 Dalton St.

Applicants do not need to pre-register or bring a resume, but they must bring at least one form of ID (two is preferred, since a second proof of ID needs to be on file before the pools open on June 12, the city said).

Teens shouldn’t worry if they’re not certified to be a lifeguard, because SwimSafe will make sure they receive that training, said Ben Oldiges, Covington Parks & Rec manager.

“This is a pretty amazing opportunity when you think about it,” Oldiges said. “You can build your resume, have fun, and make both memories and money at the same time.”

A flier from SwimSafe touts the event like this: “Leave with a job, free pizza, and a chance to win a $100 gift card!”

Covington has three water facilities: Olympic-sized pools at Goebel Park in MainStrasse Village and Randolph Park in Eastside and the zero-depth Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad at the Bill Cappel Youth Sports Complex.

About the hiring

Positions: Lifeguards, pool attendants, and assistant managers.

Season: Employment lasts from early June until Aug. 8.

Pay: Starts at $8 an hour for pool attendants and $9.50 for lifeguards.

Eligibility: Must be 15 or older.

