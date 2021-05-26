CVG's Amazon Air Hub Now Hiring at $17.50 Per Hour Minimum, Up to $2,000 Sign-On Bonus

A $1.5 billion investment in the Northern Kentucky area by Amazon Air is taking another step forward as the e-commerce behemoth seeks to hire a workforce of what is expected to be ultimately 2,000 employees.

All workers, full-time and part-time, will receive at least $17.50 per hour starting on their first day, as well as a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000, a news release said about the new air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

Applicants can seek employment at Amazon Air here.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of our operations and we're thrilled to start hiring at our state-of-the-art facility," said Amazon Air Director of Regional Operations Mike Flannery, in the news release. "Amazon creates great jobs that provide industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits that start on day one, in a safe, innovative work environment where people can grow their careers."

“The Amazon Air hub is a tremendous advantage for the Cincinnati region – for our residents looking for career development and advancement opportunities,” said Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) President and CEO Lee Crume. “The hub is also an asset for Northern Kentucky’s business attraction efforts – it will lead to growth and diversity in our economy and Tri-ED bringing innovative companies to our region.”

Several manufacturers have announced they will locate in the area to be closer to the hub – the only one Amazon has opened like it in the world.

The first phase of the project includes an approximately 800,000-sq. ft. sort facility and auxiliary buildings.

“Amazon has a fast hiring timeline and we recognize that many employers are worried that, in an already tight labor market, they will lose employees or have difficulty hiring. Through GROW NKY, Northern Kentucky offers a comprehensive set of partners, Gateway Community & Technical College, the NKY Workforce Investment Board, NKY Area Development District, the NKY Career Center and many more, that can help employers with hiring and retention program development,” said Crume.

Amazon.com Inc. announced it would build the Amazon Air hub at CVG on January 31, 2017.

-Staff report