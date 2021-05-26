Gateway Foundation Board Adds Three Members

The Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation board of directors added three new members earlier this month.

Natalya Olivia, pictured below, is a financial services professional at U.S. Bank where she manages financial forecasting of $40 billion consumer lending portfolio, asset and liability modeling, and capital expenditure proposals.

Todd Sarge, also pictured below, is sales support operations director at Total Quality Logistics. He is a lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky and has been with TQL for fifteen years.

Michael Romes, pictured above, manages the research associate team at CTI Clinicial Trials and Consulting Services, and actively volunteers at the Adopt-a-Class mentorship program at John G. Carlisle Elementary School in Covington.

There are now 24 executives serving on the Gateway Foundation board.

-Staff report

Photos provided