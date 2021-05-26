Klosterman Bakery Hiring in Hebron and Ohio

Klosterman Baking Co. is hiring for its locations in Hebron and also in Cincinnati and Springboro, Oh.

The bakery is holding hiring events at all three locations as it seeks to fill more than sixty full-time positions.

There are a wide variety of positions available and jobs include benefits, weekly pay, on-the-job training, and anyone offered a position at one of the hiring events will be entered into a drawing to win free Klosterman bread for a year.

Walk-ins are welcome to attend each hiring event, which will start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. at each location. Applicants are encouraged to bring a printed copy of their resume if they have one.

The full schedule of hiring events is as follows:

Klosterman’s Hebron bakery (2100 Litton Ln.) will host the first hiring event on Thursday, May 27.

Klosterman’s Cincinnati bakery (1000 E. Ross Ave.) will welcome applicants on Friday, June 4.

The Springboro bakery (350 S. Pioneer Blvd.) will hold its event on Wednesday, June 16.

Those interested can learn more about the event can learn more at www.klostermanbakery.com/ careers .

-Staff report