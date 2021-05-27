Children's Home Awarded $75,000 Grant for Behavioral Health

The Children's Home of Northern Kentucky Behavioral Health (CHNK) received a $75,000 grant from Deaconess Associations Foundations, the philanthropic arm of Deaconess Associations, Inc.

The award is part of $635,000 given to 18 local organizations across the Cincinnati region and focus on programs that improve access to behavioral health care services for at-risk individuals.

“These grants allow us to continue to deliver meaningful and measurable improvements in community health,” said Tony Woods, executive chairman of Deaconess Associations Foundation.

“During a time in which these health needs have intensified, these grants will boost access to behavioral health services for the uninsured, underserved, and low-income families in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region,” said Woods.

CHNK, a provider of mental health and addiction treatment services for youth and families, operates the only five-day treatment program in the Northern Bluegrass region, according to CHNK Chief Executive Officer Rick Wurth. “The investment Deaconess Associations Foundation has made translates into direct care of youth in need of sophisticated outpatient treatment services multiple times a week,” said Wurth.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made outpatient treatment services to school-aged youth more difficult and has required CHNK to deploy many more innovative ways of connecting with vulnerable youth and families including telehealth services. The recent expansion grant received from Deaconess Associations Foundation means more children receiving top-tier behavioral healthcare services at the right time, at the right place, and at the right level of care,” said Wurth.

Other projects selected for grant funding include:

The HealthCare Connection (THCC) was awarded $100,000 for the expansion of its behavioral health program

Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services (GCBHS) was awarded $65,000 for the coordination of physical and behavioral health care needs for vulnerable clients in Hamilton County

IKRON was awarded $50,000 for the expansion of programming for integrated behavioral health services

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services was awarded $50,000 for its Care Navigator Program to connect youth to insurance and mental health services

St. Aloysius Orphanage was awarded $50,000 for the expansion of its program for children with severe emotional disorders

Back2Back Ministries was awarded $40,000 for training in trauma-informed care for youth and families

Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio was awarded $25,000 for pro bono counseling for the uninsured and underinsured

MindPeace was awarded $25,000 for youth mental health support

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County was awarded $20,000 for mentoring at-risk youth

Cancer Family Care, Inc. was awarded $20,000 for telehealth counseling

Epilepsy Alliance Ohio was awarded $20,000 for enhancements and maintenance for its Epilepsy Counseling Program

First Step Home was awarded $20,000 for its Maternal Addiction Program

Focus on Youth, Inc. was awarded $20,000 for mental health support for youth at Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty

Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions was awarded $20,000 for increased telehealth access

GLAD House was awarded $15,000 for the enhancement of its Champs program for children of addicted parents

Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition was awarded $10,000 for its music program for Bhutanese refugee youth

The Tri-State Peer Support Team was awarded $10,000 for peer support for first responder mental health needs

“We continue to invest in community providers who provide healthcare services and education to the under-resourced, especially in the areas of behavioral health, oral care, and primary care services, to positively impact the health outcomes of our communities,” said Woods.

-Staff report

Photos provided