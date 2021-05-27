Member Login

Cold Spring Dialysis Center Offering Free COVID Vaccine Event

Thu, 05/27/2021 - 17:51 RCN Newsdesk
Davita Kidney Care is offering a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine event at its Cold Spring location next week.

The center will provide Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses spaced three weeks apart, on Thursday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone ages 18 and older can attend after calling to schedule an appointment.

Davita provides dialysis treatment to people whose kidneys have failed.

The pop-up clinic will take place at the center at 430 Crossroads Blvd. in Cold Spring. 

Call 513-699-7537 to schedule an appointment.

-Staff report

Photo provided

