Covington Man Charged in U.S. Capitol Breach of January 6

A Covington man was arrested Thursday on federal charges connected to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in which a mob stormed the halls of Congress after protesting former President Donald Trump's defeat in the November election.

Nicholas Brockhoff, 20, is charged with three felonies including assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, use of a deadly or dangerous weapon, and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

He is also charged with six misdemeanors including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Brockhoff, who was arrested in Tennessee, is accused of spraying law enforcement officers with a fire extinguisher "which caused law enforcement to disperse, and obstructed law enforcement’s ability to see" and entering the Capitol through a broken window.

In the complaint released Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department, federal investigators allege that police body-worn cameras show Brockhoff wearing a stolen police helmet and entering a verbal exchange with officers.

According to the complaint, officers said to Brockhoff, “Now you’re locked up. Now you’re locked up. Turn around. Get (Brockhoff) out. You’re going to come out with an MPD helmet?”

Brockhoff allegedly responded that he found the helmet on the ground.

An officer asks whether Brockhoff is injured and whether he was hurt climbing through the broken window. "Glass, glass, glass, yeah," Brockhoff allegedly responded.

The full complaint can be read here.

Investigators released a video in March as part of their search for Brockhoff:

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photos via Department of Justice