Downtown Covington Bakery Announces Closure

A downtown Covington bakery that opened a storefront on West Seventh Street/Pike Street in December announced Thursday that it is closing its doors.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we share this post, but a heart heavy with gratitude & love," Rose & Mary Bakery posted on its Facebook page, "after a lot of careful thought, we’ve made the decision here at Rose&Mary to shut down shop after three wonderful years in business. Three busy, beautiful years in business."

The bakery, before its storefront opened in December, previously operated at pop-up shops and farmers markets.

It is named for the grandmother and aunt of co-owner and baker Chase Maus, RCN reported in a profile in December.

Rose & Mary often had long lines, particularly on weekends, and handwritten notes on its doors telling customers that it had sold out for the day.

"We have felt so much love from this community, from all of those who have continued to support us through the thick & the thin, from market to storefront, throughout the pandemic, week in & week out," the business said in its social media post. "Honestly, we never expected to have such an impact on others with the work that we do & we hope that you all know just how much pride that we take away from this experience as a whole. It’s been such an incredible journey & we are so grateful that you all have been kind enough to hold space for us throughout it all. Our connections with you are precisely what made this experience so worthwhile — so thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.

"Together we’ve built a bakery, an experience, a little R&M community through food that my grandma & aunt would be so very proud of — let’s continue to honor them throughout our final days!"

The last day of operation will be Sunday, May 30 and Rose & Mary promises a "fun menu" for its final weekend.

It is the second business to open and close swiftly in the renovated space at 39 West Pike Street.

Peppe Cucina preceded the bakery there.

-Staff report

Photo: Rose & Mary Bakery in Covington (RCN file)