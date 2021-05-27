McDaniel, Moser Receive "Children's Champion" Award

Two Northern Kentucky lawmakers received Champion for Children awards from the Children's Alliance, a state organization of 37 private agencies that provide foster care and behavioral health services for Kentucky kids and families.

Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser (R-Taylor Mill) was recognized for her co-sponsorship of House Bill 140 which will allow telehealth services that were expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic to remain in place once the pandemic passes, and also for her sponsorship of House Bill 50, which will require health insurance plans to treat mental health conditions and substance abuse disorders the same as physical health conditions.

Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) was recognized for his work in ensuring a one-time $20 million allocation in the state budget to expand family prevention and preservation services, which the Children's Alliance stated would help to keep families together and supported in their own communities.

“It is an honor to present the Champion for Children Award to Rep. Moser, who has truly established herself as a strong advocate for Kentucky’s children and families. Her successful passage of HB 140 ensures that the many gains made in accessing healthcare via telehealth during the pandemic, are able to continue into the future,” said Children’s Alliance President Michelle Sanborn. “Rep. Moser knows that access to both physical and mental health services is critical to improving the health outcomes and well-being of Kentucky’s children and their families, which ultimately ensures a brighter future for our Commonwealth.”

﻿“I became a nurse because I wanted to help people lead healthy lives, and I became a legislator because I believe we can make this state a healthier place to call home,” Moser said. “The use of telehealth is a common sense, simple solution that harnesses technology to improve access. I’m proud to have cosponsored this measure and honored to receive this award from the Children’s Alliance.”

“Sen. McDaniel is a true Champion for Children, and he is very deserving of recognition for his outstanding leadership," Sanborn said.

This is the second time that McDaniel has been recognized as a Champion for Children, as he received the award in 2018 for his leadership as chair of the Appropriations and Revenue Committee, where he was instrumental in securing additional funding to sustain intensive residential services for hundreds of state foster children, the alliance said.

“As a foster and now adoptive parent myself, I realize the critical nature of the services these organizations provide to some of the most vulnerable in our society,” said McDaniel. “I appreciate Children’s Alliance for honoring me with this distinction.”

-Staff report

Photo provided