New Domino's Pizza Location Planned for Edgewood

A locally-based operator of Domino's Pizza franchises is planning to open a new location in Edgewood.

The Kenton Co. Planning Commission (KCPC) unanimously approved a zoning map amendment changing the designation at 160 Barnwood Drive from a professional office building zone to a neighborhood commercial zone.

The plan is to convert the existing bank building into the new restaurant which will include a drive-through and off-street parking for 39 spaces.

The location will be operated by Glass Family Pizza, which owns 32 Domino's locations across the Cincinnati area.

"We have been looking for an opportunity in the City of Edgewood for quite some time based on research we have done," said Charlotte Markovich, marketing director at Glass Family Pizza, during this month's planning commission meeting.

"We leased this space with the good intentions of opening a new Domino's Pizza restaurant."

Following the favorable recommendation from the planning commission, the zone change now goes to the city council for approval, a process which will take two readings.

City Administrator Brian Dehner told The River City News on Thursday that the first reading would happen at a council meeting soon to accept the recommendation and to approve the map amendment.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher