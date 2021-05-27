Newport City Building to Reopen to Public

The Newport city building will reopen to the public on Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close.

The city also announced that the mask mandate inside the building is also lifted for people who are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks since the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The city building will retain drop boxes on its first floor at both main entrances to collect payments, permit and job applications, and bids for projects.

Building, zoning, and historic preservation permit applications will also now be accepted in person again along with payments to the city finance department. Fines and parking tickets can be paid in person at the police department inside the city building.

Additionally, the city commission and all city boards will resume in-person meetings while continuing to be streamed online.

Veterans Pool will open June 1.

