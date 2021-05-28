Gruen Named Principal at Howell Elementary

Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools announced Friday that Tiffany Gruen will serve as the new principal at Howell Elementary School in Elsmere.

The school's site-based decision-making council voted unanimously in favor of Gruen's hiring.

She is currently instructional coach at Miles Elementary in the district.

“We are excited to have Ms. Gruen rejoin the Howell family," the council said in a statement. “She brings to her new role a vast knowledge of curriculum and instruction, a student-centered and data-driven approach to decision making, and a collaborative spirit. Her calm and steady leadership will highlight the strengths of the Howell Elementary culture, invigorate a growth mindset, and renew family and community involvement in the school. Ms. Gruen will strive to support and empower the Howell staff and families so that every child can realize their dreams.”

Gruen was previously a teacher at Howell and also worked for Covington Independent Public Schools before joining Erlanger-Elsmere in 2016.

She has been an educator in Northern Kentucky elementary schools for fifteen years.

Gruen has served on Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt's Accountability Steering Committee, as well as the Kentucky Department of Education Social Studies Standards Review and Development Committee.

She is currently continuing her own education at Northern Kentucky University from which she previously earned bachelor's and master's degrees.

Gruen lives in Cincinnati with her husband, Tommy, and 10-year old son Trey.

