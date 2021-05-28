NKY Builders Group Honored by National Association

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) was honored with with two Association Excellence Awards from the Executive Officers Council (EOC) of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

The projects receiving recognition are the BIA Virtual Strategic Plan and Work Coordination, winning in the Best Association Operations Program Administered and the Weekly Customized Email Program winning in the Best Publication (print or electronic) category.

“It is truly an honor for the hard work and professionalism of the BIA staff to be recognized with these Association Excellence Awards. Since 2009, we have received 14 Association Excellence Awards for programs administered.” said Brian Miller, BIA executive vice president. “The BIA staff’s dedication to representing our members and preserving the American Dream of homeownership for our community allows for constant innovation in our programming and I applaud their efforts.”

The Association Excellence Awards is an annual program designed to recognize the accomplishments of state and local home builders’ associations and executive officers in the field of association management. EOC membership is comprised of the staff executives who direct more than 650 NAHB-affiliated state and local home builders’ associations representing more than 140,000 home builders in communities across the United States.

“The best of the programs and services local and state HBAs offer our members across our Federation are embodied in the AEA submissions,” said Brian Miller, who is also EOC president.

“The award winners not only are deserving of the recognition given to their efforts but share their experiences across the NAHB Federation. One of the strongest attributes within the EOC is our ability and willingness to share our efforts and results as professional association managers with our counterparts across the nation. These professionals and their HBAs should be held in high regard given their accomplishments and rightful recognition,” Miller said.

The winning entries will be added to the NAHB website, so that other executives and associations across the country can access and learn from them to provide better service to their own members and community, an announcement said.

-Staff report