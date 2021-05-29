Photos: An Inside Look at the New Newport on the Levee

Newport on the Levee showed off a large portion of its $100 million renovation brought about by owners North American Properties.

A grand opening weekend is taking place now to show off the new 113,000-sq. ft. Gallery Building and its makeover, as well as Trade, the new interior retail operation where businesses can lease space for flexible amounts of time.

Earlier this month, several new tenants were announced for the Levee.

RCN photographer Brian Frey toured the new spaces on Friday and produced these photos.