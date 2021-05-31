Bellevue Schools Honor Two Retirees, Student Board Member

Bellevue Independent Schools bid farewell to Diane Dannenburg and Pam Fitch at the board of education meeting last week.

Dannenburg worked for the district for 24 years while Fitch put in 21 years.

Superintendent Robb Smith said that the board and the entire district appreciate the service that the two women had provided.

Meanwhile, plans to improve Grandview Elementary and Bellevue High School are expected to have bids received by June 16 and then approved on June 17 so that they can move forward. Smith said that the work includes new restrooms and HVAC work at the elementary school, and new offices and flooring at the high school.

Both buildings will get new rooves, too.

The board also recognized student member Nicole Rechtin who has graduated and will attend Northern Kentucky University to study exercise science.

"We are proud to have a student voice on the board," said Smith. "We have enjoyed having Nicole report on activities at the high school."

The student representative is typically a senior.

The board approved a request to hire a second student worker for the months of June and July to assist with summer technology assistance, at the rate of $10 an hour.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor