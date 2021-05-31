Biker Group to Host Event Benefitting Freestore Foodbank

Motorcycle enthusiasts will gather in Northern Kentucky to raise funds for the Freestore Foodbank.

Tri-State Two Wheelers is hosting the Bikers Against Hunger Poker Run which will include a Blessing of the Bikes, live music, a silent auction, food and drinks, and prizes.

It is scheduled for Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indian Motorcycle of NKY parking lot near the Richwood Flea Market.

Gates open at 10 with live music by Weapons of God at 11, the Blessing of the Bikes at noon, the poker run at 1, and a silent auction from 2 to 6.

Prizes will be awarded at 6.

All the day’s proceeds will be donated to Kurt Reiber, CEO of Freestore Foodbank, to help provide meals for hungry families right here in the Cincinnati area.

Tri-State Two Wheelers is a local Meetup group comprised of 1000+ family-friendly motorcycle enthusiasts.

-Staff report

Image provided