Boone Co. to Add Staff to Conservation District

At the Boone County fiscal court meeting last week a first reading was held of the county's new fiscal year budget. It is expected to be approved following a second reading in June.

The budget is posted at www.boonecountyky.org.

In other business, Commissioner Charles Kenner asked about sidewalks on a portion of U.S. 42 at the Florence-Union line where he said it must have been overlooked because people are walking in the street near heavy traffic.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said that a project is expected to be put out to bid in the summer for a sidewalk on Weaver Road to cover the gap between Sam Neace Drive and Saddlebrook, and that perhaps this portion could be added.

The fiscal court amended the budget to add money for engineering and design for the sidewalk.

Matt Wooten of the Boone County Conservation District asked to have the district's budget increased from $276,000 to $408,000 to fund a full-time forest conservation specialist, and another position which would be 75% funded by a grant and 25% by the county.

Judge Moore suggested amending the budget to $295,000 to cover the 25 percent that the county would be responsible for and the commission agreed.

Because the grant is for five years, the county will have to cover these costs each year.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor